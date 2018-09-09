Three Decomposed bodies found in Guntur canal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three bodies were found floating in a canal near Kuchipudi Lakulu in Amartaluru of Guntur district on Saturday. According to police, the bodies, in a decomposed state, were found by the locals who then informed the police about the incident. CI Ramesh Babu said the bodies could not be identified as they were in a bad condition. The police the bodies might have washed into the canal due to recent rains.