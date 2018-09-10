Healthcare under Chandrababu Naidu’s rule pathetic, says YS Jaganmohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city came to halt on Sunday when thousands of people turned up at Kancharapalem Mettu, to listen to YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s speech during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Addressing the gathering on the 258th day of his yatra, Jagan promised to pull out all the stops to develop Vizag, from where his mother Vijayamma lost in the last Lok Sabha elections. He asked people if they saw Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s promises materialise.

Describing health care in the State as pathetic, the YSRC chief said under Naidu’s rule two patients were forced to share one bed in the King George Hospital. Visakhapatnam district registered the highest number of dengue cases, but the hospital does not have adequate number of doctors or nurses to treat patients, said Jagan. “Hudhud cyclone destroyed 25,000 houses, but only 4,000 houses have been built.’’

“All that development Visakhapatnam witnessed during four-year rule of Naidu is land grabbing. Naidu has spared no land, grabbed every corner and gave it to his benamis. Describing Naidu’s ministry as a ‘Gajadongala Cabinet’ (gang of dacoits), Jagan said TDP leaders would discuss not people’s problems but lands left to be encroached.