Home States Andhra Pradesh

Healthcare under Chandrababu Naidu’s rule pathetic, says YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Describing healthcare in the State as pathetic, the YSRC chief said under Naidu’s rule two patients were forced to share one bed in the King George Hospital.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Crowds swarming to greet YSRC Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Kancharapalem mettu in Visakhapatnam on Sunday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city came to halt on Sunday when thousands of people turned up at Kancharapalem Mettu, to listen to YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s speech during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Addressing the gathering on the 258th day of his yatra, Jagan promised to pull out all the stops to develop Vizag, from where his mother Vijayamma lost in the last Lok Sabha elections. He asked people if they saw Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s promises materialise. 

Describing health care in the State as pathetic, the YSRC chief said under Naidu’s rule two patients were forced to share one bed in the King George Hospital. Visakhapatnam district registered the highest number of dengue cases, but the hospital does not have adequate number of doctors or nurses to treat patients, said Jagan. “Hudhud cyclone destroyed 25,000 houses, but only 4,000 houses have been built.’’ 

“All that development Visakhapatnam witnessed during four-year rule of Naidu is land grabbing. Naidu has spared no land, grabbed every corner and gave it to his benamis. Describing Naidu’s ministry as a ‘Gajadongala Cabinet’ (gang of dacoits), Jagan said TDP leaders would discuss not people’s problems but lands left to be encroached. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality