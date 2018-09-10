Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam cruise service resumes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tourism officials have once again started cruise services from Nagarjunasagar in TS to Srisailam in AP from this week. The journey charges have also been reduced as compared to last year. The inaugural journey, which arrived in Srisailam on Sunday, took nearly eight hours. Cruise guide K Venkateswarlu said that the department has taken steps to provide all facilities to passengers. The department has re-launched the cruise services when the Nagarjunasagar project was filled with flood water and the water level has reached 575 feet. The official said the cruise would run between Nagarjunsagar and Srisailam twice a week.