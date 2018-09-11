Home States Andhra Pradesh

Arrangements in place for two Brahmotsavams

Elaborate arrangements are being made at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala for the smooth conduct of forthcoming two Brahmotsavams.

Flower show is all set to offer a visual treat to devotees at Tirumala | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Elaborate arrangements are being made at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala for the smooth conduct of forthcoming two Brahmotsavams. Due to Adhika Masam this year, two Brahmotsavams lasting nine days each would be conducted this year. Previously, they were conducted here in the months of September and October in 2015. While the annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams will be organised from September 13 to 21, the Navaratri Brahmotsavams are scheduled to be held from October 10 to 18.

Based on the previous year’s experience and feedback from the pilgrims, the TTD has decided to organise the evening procession between 8 pm and 10 pm instead of from 9 pm. The procession of Garuda Seva has also been advanced by 30 minutes, and shall be organised from 7 pm. Ahead of the Brahmotsavams, on September 11, a purification ceremony called Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be conducted to clean the entire temple complex with a mix of herbs, turmeric, vermilion and camphor. Ankurarpanam will be performed on September 12.

Salakatla Brahmotsavams will begin on September 13 with the hoisting of Garuda flag by the priests, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, atop the sacred golden flag mast (Dwajasthambham) at the hill temple.
CM N Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk clothes to the presiding deities on September 13. Garuda Seva that attracts lakhs of devotees will be held on September 17 and Rathotsavam will be held on September 20. The festival will conclude on September 21 with Chakrasnanam and Dhwajarohanam.

Four lakh devotees are expected for Garuda Seva. Srivari Seva Sadan, constructed at a cost of `2 crore, would be inaugurated during the festival. The second Brahmotsavam known as Navaratri Brahmotsavam will commence from October 10.

No VIP break darshan
The TTD also decided to do away with the VIP break darshan on the Garuda Seva day. Only those under the protocol category would be entertained on the remaining days. A buffer stock of seven lakh laddus would be maintained

