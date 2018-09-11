BJP won’t remain in power forever: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As expected, the ongoing monsoon of the AP Legislative Assembly has become a platform for the TDP government to hit out at the Centre and YSRC, taking advantage of the absence of the principal opposition party in the House.

On the third day of the monsoon session of the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tried to corner the Centre on various issues.

Referring to the raids by Central agencies against BJP’s political opponents, Naidu reminded the saffron party leaders that they will not remain in power forever. Predicting that the BJP will not retain power at the Centre after the 2019 elections, the Chief Minister observed that the Union government had failed on all fronts. “Whether it was demonetisation, GST, fuel price hike or the declining value of rupee against US Dollar, the Union government has failed on all fronts. It has cheated the people of the country by not fulfilling the assurances made during the 2014 elections,’’ Naidu said.

Intervening during a short debate on housing scheme, Naidu alleged that the Centre had done grave injustice to the State.

Taking potshots at the YSRC, the TDP supremo said, “While all non-NDA parties are staging protests against spiralling fuel prices, the YSRC is working with a motto of getting rid of the cases. It has no other option other than supporting the Centre. This proved that the ways of BJP and YSRC are same and the BJP is controlling the YSRC with a remote control.’’

Reminding the promises made by Narendra Modi during the 2014 elections, he said the BJP leaders should introspect why they have failed in keeping promises such as controlling fuel prices and tackling corruption. “You have made all the promises for votes and not for implementation. Was it not betrayal?,” he demanded to know.

At one point of time, while referring to the “slow progress” of cases of Jaganmohan Reddy, the Chief Minister even challenged the BJP floor P Vishnu Kumar Raju. “I will show the evidence, will you resign from your MLA post. You are helping the YSRC chief to get out of cases.

Your claim that both your parties have no relation is false. Remove your masks and come out in the open,’’ Naidu said. Reacting to Naidu’s statement, the BJP leader said, “We don’t have any relation with the YSRC. But, I know my current position as an MLA is temporary.’’ He further suggested the Chief Minister to take initiative for bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST as he has good relations with many other political parties.