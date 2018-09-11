Committees to keep peace around pandals

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Guntur. In an attempt to prevent clashes between groups and disturbances, the police have decided to form peace committees in the areas where Ganesh pandals are established.

Each organiser is asked to submit details of 15 persons responsible to maintain peace in their respective areas

Apart from instructing the organisers to equip the pandals with fire extinguishers, the police have asked them to take necessary permission before installing sound boxes to prevent sound pollution. The organisers have also been told to end cultural activities before 10 pm and obscene dancing is also banned.