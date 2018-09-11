Congress will bounce back, says Konijeti Rosaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress leader and former chief minister Konijeti Rosaiah has said that people of the State are ready to bring back the party to power and advised the party leadership and cadre to strive to take advantage of it.

The former Governor of Tamil Nadu, who was in Vijayawada to take part in a private programme, visited party state headquarters Andhra Rathna Bhavan on Monday and interacted with APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy and other senior party leaders.

On the occasion, Telugu Desam leaders G Gangadhar of Mummidivaram in East Godavari district along with Srinivas Kiran and 50 others joined the Congress. Raghuveera Reddy welcomed them into the party fold.

Speaking to media persons, he said though he visited the city several times in the past, today was the first time he visited the party office on the invitation of State party chief.

“I am always happy whenever I see the party flag, wherever I go. I will be the first among those, who wish the party to emerge victorious. Today, people are in favour of the Congress, which is a good omen,” he said.

Konijeti Rosaiah was also of the opinion that the party was not at fault over State bifurcation, but got projected wrongly.