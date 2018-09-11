Jagan promises Rs 5,000 a month for Brahmins in temples

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a successful public meeting at Kancharapalem Mettu, YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleging his failure to take measures for well-being of Brahmins. Jagan interacted with the Brahmins at ‘Brahmins Athmeeya Sammelanam’ at Siripuram here on Monday.

On the occasion, Jagan promised Rs 5,000 a month to the Brahmins working in financially weak temples. “My father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had formulated a scheme for the Brahmins working in such temples and about 14,000 Brahmins used to get benefit, but in Naidu’s rule, not even 3,000 temples are getting such benefits,” he said. Jagan also said that in Aayushman Bhava scheme, the Brahmins over 60 years of age should get `1,000 as pension, but it’s not being given properly.

He also said that for eligible Brahmins, the TDP government promised houses, but no one has got any house.

agan also said that Naidu had claimed that he had been sanctioning `100 crore per annum to the Brahmin Corporation, but in the last four years the amount given to the corporation was just `165 crore.

The YSRC chief also alleged that Naidu had no respect to the God. For the Krishna and the Godavari Pushkarams, Naidu had spent `3,200 crore and huge amount of it was defalcated. Did you ever see Tantrik Pujas in Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada? Why are such things happening now? Jagan asked.

He also interacted with women, men and youth and gave a patient hearing to their issues.

‘Ravali Jagan’ campaign launch today

Jagan Reddy will launch “Ravali Jagan” campaign at the Vishaka function hall here on Tuesday during the party meet. The campaign aims to increase YSRCP’s grassroots-level reach in all the Assembly constituencies and to sustain the tempo created by the Praja Sankalpa Yatra. The campaign aims at direct outreach of 15 lakh plus people in 30 days through public meetings and door-to-door events in villages by assembly coordinators.