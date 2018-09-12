Home States Andhra Pradesh

13, including children, hurt in stray dog attack in Guntur

As many as 13 were injured in a stray dog attack at Ganapavaram of Nadendla mandal on Tuesday.

Published: 12th September 2018

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  As many as 13 were injured in a stray dog attack at Ganapavaram of Nadendla mandal on Tuesday. One of the victims, A Subbama (53), said the animal first bit some children playing on a road and then attacked her and others when they tried to rescue them. The incident took place in the morning hours. “We were rushed to the nearby health centre where we were given treatment immediately. Later, locals killed the dog,” Subamma said.

