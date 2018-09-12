Home States Andhra Pradesh

All set for Brahmotsavams, CM to present silk clothes to lord

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has said that all arrangements are in place for twin Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara temple. 

Published: 12th September 2018

Collector PS Pradyumna, civic chief V Vijayarama Raju and Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju inspecting the Mada streets in Tirumala on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has said that all arrangements are in place for twin Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara temple. Briefing mediapersons at Annamayya Bhavan here on Tuesday, he said that the event will take off to a colourful start with ‘Dwajarohanam’ on September 13  and culminate with ‘Chakrasnanam’ on September 21.

Following the traditional practice, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on behalf of the State government, will present silk clothes to the Lord on September 13. TTD EO Singhal, Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju and other senior officials are monitoring the arrangements on a daily basis to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual festival.

As per the lunar calendar, because of additional month, there are two Brahmotsavams this year, one in September (known as Salakatla Brahmotsavams) and the second in October. Navaratri Brahmotsavams will be held from October 10 to 18. The TTD has rescheduled Vahana Sevas this year.

They will be held  between 9 and 11 am and between 8 and 10 pm during the festival days with an exception of Garuda Vahana Seva, which commences at 7 pm and concludes at midnight on September 17.  
The temple management has geared up to handle the heavy turnout of pilgrims for Garuda Vahana Seva. The ghat roads of Tirumala hill shrine will be kept open round-the-clock from September 13 to 21, the EO added. Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar, in-charge CVSO Siva Kumar Reddy, Chief Engineer Chandrasekhar Reddy and other senior officials were also present.

Heavy security 
About 3,000 police personnel have been drafted for Brahmotsavam duty. There will be an additional deployment of over 1,000 police personnel for Garuda Vahana Seva. Over 3,000 Srivari Sevaks and 1,000 Scouts and Guides will also be deployed for the festival.

