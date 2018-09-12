Home States Andhra Pradesh

Funeral of man killed in US today

Pruthvi was among the three people killed by gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez from Ohio. The youngster died of multiple bullet injuries

Published: 12th September 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The body of Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, who was gunned down after a gunman opened fire at the Fifth Third Bank’s headquarter in  downtown Cincinnati (USA) on September 7, was expected to reach Tenali on Tuesday night. Pruthvi’s relatives said his body would arrive in Hyderabad in a cargo flight from where it would be transported to Tenali through an ambulance. His funeral would take place on Wednesday, they said. 

Pruthvi was among the three people killed by gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez from Ohio. The youngster died of multiple bullet injuries. He worked as a financial consultant with the Fifth Third Bank where the shooting took place.

Pruthvi had completed his BTech from VIT, Vellore before pursuing his masters at the University of California. His father, Gopinadh, works as a deputy executive engineer at AP Housing Corporation in Vijayawada. Telugu Association of North America coordinated with the US officials to send the body home. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival