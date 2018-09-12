Girl hacked to death by drunken father

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A man, in an inebriated condition, allegedly hacked his eight-year-old daughter to death and inflicted grave injuries to his wife in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place at Derpadu village in Komarada mandal. The culprit was tied to a pole and thrashed by villagers, but he managed to escape before the police could arrive.

Komarada SI Rajesh said that the accused Himarika Venkata Rao had been addicted to alcohol and picking up quarrels frequently with his wife and children. He, completely drunk, arrived home in the wee hours of Tuesday.Venkata Rao’s wife Gangulamma and their eight-year-old daughter, Himarika Suneetha, questioned the accused as to why he had been coming home late and harassing them in a drunken condition.

An argument ensued after this and Venkata Rao picked up a knife, used to cut tree branches and attacked both his daughter and wife.Gangulamma ran out of the house screaming for help, even when she had suffered a serious injury on her hand and Suneetha was left in the house defenceless. Venkata Rao then hit the girl multiple times with the knife, leading to her instantaneous death.

Two other children of the couple were sleeping in the house when the incident took place.As Gangulamma ran out for help, locals gathered and caught hold of Venkata Rao. But he had in the meanwhile killed her daughter. The locals then tied him to a pole and thrashed him before informing the police. However, Venkatar Rao managed to escape from the village before the police arrived. A case has been registered and CI G Ram Babu is investigating the case.

Anatomy of gruesome murder

Himarika Venkata Rao, a habitual drunkard, comes back home late on Tuesday night in an intoxicated state

His wife, Gangulamma and eight-year-old daughter, Himarika Suneetha, question him coming home late

Venkata Rao picks up a fight with wife and daughter

In the course of the quarrel he picked up a knife and attacked both his wife and daughter

While his seriously injured wife, ran out of the house screaming for help, Venkata Rao hacked his daughter to death

