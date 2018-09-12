Home States Andhra Pradesh

Principal beats up hapless students

It is also learnt that though some students took the matter to the notice of higher-ups eight months ago, no action was taken against the principal.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Venkataramana thrashes a student at AP Tribal Welfare Residential Boys’ School at Dargamitta in Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The principal of government-run Tribal Welfare Residential Boys’ School at Dargamitta in Nellore is in the dock after he was caught on camera ruthlessly beating students. The principal, Venkataramana, allegedly made the students remove their clothes before thrashing them.

He even banged the head of a student against a wall. Venkataramana has been working in the school as principal for the last four years. Students claimed that the principal’s brutal attacks on them had been going on for more than a year.

It is also learnt that though some students took the matter to the notice of higher-ups eight months ago, no action was taken against the principal.The matter came to light after one of the staff members recorded on camera the principal’s brutality on Monday and handed it over to AP Yanadi Samkhya leaders. Yanadi Samakhya district president Sriramulu said the principal used to beat up and kick students after making them remove their clothes. On an earlier occasion, when the parents of some students visited the school to inquire about the harsh treatment meted out to their children, Venkataramana scolded them in front of their children and made them leave the premises.

“The students are in the grip of fear and some of them are even planning to leave the school, unable to bear the principal’s harsh treatment,’’ Sriramulu alleged and demanded immediate suspension of the principal. 

On Tuesday, SFI staged a protest in front of the school demanding action against Venkataramana.  
Dargamitta police registered a case against Venkataramana after receiving a complaint from the parents of a student and leaders of AP Yanadi Samakhya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival