200 sacked contract workers stage protest

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As many as 200 sacked contract employees of Padmavathi Facility Management Services (PFMS) staged a dharna in front of their office Vishnu Nivasam here on Wednesday. The workers protested under the banner of TTD Contract Employees and Workers Union.

Trade Unions, along with CITU, extended their solidarity with the agitating workers.

Addressing the gathering, CITU general secretary K Murali alleged that Padmavathi Facility Management Services had retrenched experienced workers, showing insubstantial reasons, though they still had 10 years of service.

He also alleged that the outsourcing firm contractor was threatening the workers by saying that he was the Chief Minister’s follower, and was looting money meant to paid as wages to workers. Questioning the apathy of TTD’s top brass, he demanded that the TTD do justice to the workers by reinstating them and fulfilling their demands.

Several leaders said the contract workers were getting insufficient wages of `6,700 per month.