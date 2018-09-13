4 arrested for diverting international calls illegally in Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A four-member gang was arrested in Kakinada on Wednesday for tapping international calls and diverting the same to ISD customers through Indian telecom companies.

Disclosing details about the case, Kakinada Law and Order DSP Ravivarma said an investigation was initiated after the telecom department lodged a complaint that international calls were being misused.

The prime accused in the racket were identified as Adharla Ganesh(33), Komasikonda Ramadasu(27) and Bussa Sridhar (44) from Rangareddy district of Telangana. They had rented a house in Kakinada with the help of local Ulaval Musalyya, who also ran errands for the trio.

The accused were able to establish voice over internet protocol gateways and used it to bypass international long distance gateways to divert international calls.