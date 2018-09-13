Andhra Pradesh: Slapping by stalker in bus drives girl to suicide, accused held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stalking claimed the life of a 20-year-old girl at Konijerla village in Gampalagudem mandal of Krishna district.

The stalker, who was harassing the girl for the past few months, slapped her in a moving bus on Tuesday evening, when she rejected his love proposal, Gampalagudem police said.

Giving details, Sub-Inspector SNR Someswara Rao said Jonaboina Jhansi (20) was studying degree final year in Visista Degree College in Gampalagudem. Namburi Gopi (25) of Konijerla village who completed his degree, had been in search of a job for some time now without any success.

He used to follow and harass Jhansi in the name of love while she was going to college as both belong to the same village. Despite being warned not to follow her, he continued to stalk her daily in the village and also in the bus while she was shuttling between Konijerla and Gampalagudem.

On Tuesday evening, Gopi boarded the bus in which she was returning home from Gampalagudem after the end of college. He once again proposed love, which was rejected by Jhansi and angered Gopi had slapped her in the bus. She felt humiliated after being slapped by him in full public view, and committed suicide by consuming pesticide at her house late Tuesday night, the SI said.

On Wednesday morning, the family members and relatives of the girl staged a protest in front of the house of accused. Based on a complaint by her father J Srinivas, Gampalagudem police registered a case against Gopi under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of IPC and arrested the accused.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000