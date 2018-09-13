Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur cops arrest 2 interstate burglars from MP

Guntur Urban Police arrested two men of an interstate gang of robbers and recovered `4 lakh cash and gold ornaments from them on Wednesday.

Published: 13th September 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNYUR: Guntur Urban Police arrested two men of an interstate gang of robbers and recovered `4 lakh cash and gold ornaments from them on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Rasi Rahul Barmniya and Habu alias Raitha from Madhya Pradesh, were involved in the robbery at an apartment in Rain Tree Park (near Acharya Nagarjuna University), wherehigh-ranking government officials and ministers reside, on June 19 this year, the police said.

Giving details of another burglary committed by the duo on the very next day, the police said they broke into the apartment of a retired professor, K Sudhakara, at Satyanaryanapuram in Vijayawayda and stole valuables and `4 lakh in cash.

Later, the professor lodged a complaint with the Pedakakani police and an investigated was initiated.  The accused are residents of Kukshi taluk of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.  
CCS DSP D Prasad, Mangalagiri DSP G Ramakrishna, Rural CI M Subba Rao and Urban CI R Suresh were involved in the investigation.

Accused robbed Rain Tree Park apartment
The accused were involved in the robbery at an apartment in Rain Tree Park where govt officials and ministers reside

