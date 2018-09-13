Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation steps up war on mosquitoes

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has constituted 26 special teams that will actively work to put a stop to mosquito breeding at the 26 most-prone wards of the city.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:15 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has constituted 26 special teams that will actively work to put a stop to mosquito breeding at the 26 most-prone wards of the city. Staff of the civic body’s city planning, engineering, MEPMA, sanitation and public health departments will conduct door-to-door inspections and take necessary steps in these identified areas, along with other places.

Sanitary workers are using over 280 sprayers for sanitising and fogging activities. Their primary thrust is on anti-larval measures, cleaning of drains and stagnant water and removal of shrubs. The fogging activity is being carried out every evening in the areas where mosquito breeding is common as per the direction of public health department officials.

