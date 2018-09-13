Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jaganmohan Reddy takes on Naidu, calls him ‘opportunist’

He was addressing ‘Muslim Atmeeya Sadassu’ as part of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Chinagadili area here on Wednesday.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy addresses ‘Muslim Atmeeya Sadassu’ as a part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Chinagadili in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday | EXPRess

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party supremo YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that the functioning of SC, ST, BC, Minorities’ Corporations should be changed to enable deserving people get loans, pensions and other benefits after they cross 45 years of age.

He was addressing ‘Muslim Atmeeya Sadassu’ as part of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Chinagadili area here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Jagan said the district administration would be decentralised once YSRC came to power and village secretariats would be set up to provide employment to 10 persons from each village and all the social security documents would be provided without delay and without political affiliations.  
Under the YSR Cheyutha Scheme, the corporations of weaker sections would ensure that the beneficiaries get `75,000 in four years and women get `1 lakh under the YSR Dulhan scheme, he added.

Taking potshots against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRC chief said he had failed to fulfil his promises given to minorities. Stating that the TDP had allotted two pages on minorities alone in the election manifesto, Jagan said they were now missing from the TDP website since it would expose Naidu.

“In 2013, Naidu had promised to provide free education from KG to post-graduation, but has failed to augment interest-free loans from Islamic Bank. He has been playing ‘opportunistic’ politics by aligning with BJP time and again and shifting allegiances from BJP to Congress to suit his political agenda. He has no real love for the minorities,” Jagan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jaganmohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru