Jaganmohan Reddy takes on Naidu, calls him ‘opportunist’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party supremo YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that the functioning of SC, ST, BC, Minorities’ Corporations should be changed to enable deserving people get loans, pensions and other benefits after they cross 45 years of age.

He was addressing ‘Muslim Atmeeya Sadassu’ as part of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Chinagadili area here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Jagan said the district administration would be decentralised once YSRC came to power and village secretariats would be set up to provide employment to 10 persons from each village and all the social security documents would be provided without delay and without political affiliations.

Under the YSR Cheyutha Scheme, the corporations of weaker sections would ensure that the beneficiaries get `75,000 in four years and women get `1 lakh under the YSR Dulhan scheme, he added.

Taking potshots against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRC chief said he had failed to fulfil his promises given to minorities. Stating that the TDP had allotted two pages on minorities alone in the election manifesto, Jagan said they were now missing from the TDP website since it would expose Naidu.

“In 2013, Naidu had promised to provide free education from KG to post-graduation, but has failed to augment interest-free loans from Islamic Bank. He has been playing ‘opportunistic’ politics by aligning with BJP time and again and shifting allegiances from BJP to Congress to suit his political agenda. He has no real love for the minorities,” Jagan said.