Miscreants abduct NRI from Saudi, set free after assault

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: An NRI was allegedly abducted while he was going on a two-wheeler along with two of his friends near Renigunta late Tuesday night. However, he was left abandoned on the roadside after being assaulted by the abductors.

According to police, Khadar Basha is an NRI and working in Saudi Arabia. He came to his native place near Tirupati and was scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Basha, along with two of his friends, was going towards Renigunta checkpost when unknown miscreants came in a vehicle from behind and threw chilli powder on the trio. When they stopped the vehicle, the miscreants set the two-wheeler on fire after pouring petrol. Later, they whisked him away even as his friends could not recover from the shock. After assaulting him, the abductors left Basha on the roadside.

The NRI told Renigunta police that he does not know the abductors. After giving a written statement about the incident, he left the police station. But, he did not give a complaint about the damage to the two-wheeler. Basha told the police that he would return to his native place in a week. The police came to know that he fell in love with a woman, which is suspected to be the reason for his abduction.

The woman’s kin might have been involved in the attack on Basha and setting the two-wheeler ablaze, police sources said. It is also learnt that Basha had collected huge amounts of money from several people by promising them jobs in Gulf countries.

Love angle behind abduction?

