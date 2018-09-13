Home States Andhra Pradesh

Miscreants abduct NRI from Saudi, set free after assault

An NRI was allegedly abducted while he was going on a two-wheeler along with two of his friends near Renigunta late Tuesday night.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: An NRI was allegedly abducted while he was going on a two-wheeler along with two of his friends near Renigunta late Tuesday night. However, he was left abandoned on the roadside after being assaulted by the abductors.

According to police, Khadar Basha is an NRI and working in Saudi Arabia. He came to his native place near Tirupati and was scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Basha, along with two of his friends, was going towards Renigunta checkpost when unknown miscreants came in a vehicle from behind and threw chilli powder on the trio. When they stopped the vehicle, the miscreants set the two-wheeler on fire after pouring petrol. Later, they whisked him away even as his friends could not recover from the shock. After assaulting him, the abductors left Basha on the roadside.

The NRI told Renigunta police that he does not know the abductors. After giving a written statement about the incident, he left the police station. But, he did not give a complaint about the damage to the two-wheeler. Basha told the police that he would return to his native place in a week. The police came to know that he fell in love with a woman, which is suspected to be the reason for his abduction.

The woman’s kin might have been involved in the attack on Basha and setting the two-wheeler ablaze, police sources said. It is also learnt that Basha had collected huge amounts of money from several people by promising them jobs in Gulf countries.

Love angle behind abduction?

Renigunta police have come to know that Khadar Basha, an NRI working in Saudi Arabia, fell in love with a woman. It is suspected that the woman’s kin might have been involved in the attack. It is also learnt that Basha had collected huge amounts from several people by promising them jobs in Gulf

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NRI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru