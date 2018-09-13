Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ready for debate with Undavalli: Kutumba Rao

He was speaking to reporters at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting  allegations of corruption levelled by former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar over Amaravati Bonds, AP Planning Board vice-president C Kutumba Rao has said that he is ready for a debate with the former at any time. He reiterated that he is ready to resign from his post if the corruption charges ovr the bonds are proved.

He was speaking to reporters at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday.
“We will provide whatever information Undavalli needs and he can enter into a debate after going through the details on Amaravati Bonds and on the Polavaram project. I will be in the Interim Government Complex and ready for a debate on the issue at any time,” Rao asserted.   

The government has paid 0.85 per cent as arranger fee in Amaravati Bonds, he said, adding it was ready to pay 1.70 per cent as fee if anyone arranges loan at less than 10.32 per cent interest.

Municipal Administration Minister and CRDA vice-chairperson P Narayana told the AP Legislative Council and Assembly about the interest rates on loans as per rating. “It is unfortunate that a person such as Undavalli, who is aware about financial issues and increase in interest due to declining value of Indian rupee against US Dollar, is making such allegations,” he said.

Brushing aside the former MP’s charges that the State government is making payment of bills before completion of works, Rao said though Undavalli was aware of the bill payment procedures, he was confusing people by making such remarks. “Are you finding fault with Polavaram Project Authority, a Central agency, on bill payment?” he asked.

On the remarks that the government spent `1.80 crore for ringing the opening bell in Bombay Stock Exchange for issuing Amaravati Bonds, Rao said the purpose of Naidu’s visit to Mumbai was not limited to only ringing the bell. Naidu held meetings with investors. “Can we hold meetings with investors at tea kiosks?” he asking, suggesting Undavalli to file an RTI application to get the expenditure details.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru