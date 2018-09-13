Relief to Anrak as High Court tells SBI to withdraw plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Anrak Aluminium limited company, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the State Bank of India to withdraw the petition filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code against the company. There was no justification on the part of SBI to initiate proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad bench even when the petitioner company was ready to pay `1,275 crore under the ‘One Time Settlement’ scheme, the bench pointed out.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order on a petition by Anrak seeking to declare the action of the SBI in moving a petition under the IBC as illegal.

Anrak, led by Ras Al Khaima and Penna group, established an aluminium refinery unit and captive power plant at an investment of `6,000 crore at Rachapalli in Makavarapalem mandal in Visakhapatnam district. It took loans to the tune of `3,461 crore from various banks. However, it has failed to commence its operations for various reasons and faced pressure from banks for repayment of loans. Apart from its assets worth about `2,905 crore, the company offered to pay `1,275 crore under OTS scheme.

The SBI led consortium of banks agreed to the proposal. In the meantime, SBI moved the tribunal as per direction of the RBI. Aggrieved by the same, Anrak moved the High Court for relief. Justice Rajasheker Reddy found fault with the action of SBI and directed the latter to withdraw its petition filed before the tribunal.