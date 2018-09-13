Home States Andhra Pradesh

Somasila gets copious  inflow, ryots upbeat

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Hopes of farmers and officials to tide over acute shortage of water for drinking and irrigation purposes have been revived by the increase in inflow of floodwaters in Somasila reservoir due to copious rainfall in catchment area.

Water is flowing into the reservoir from the Pothireddypadu head regulator. The reservoir is receiving 14,508 cusecs daily. The storage of Somasila reservoir is 33.339 tmc while the FRL is 77.987 tmc. Officials have been releasing water to Kandaleru reservoir through Somasila, Swarnamukhi Flood Flow  canal (SSFF). They have been releasing 4,000 cusecs from Somasila reservoir to Kandaleru.
 

Until a few days ago, the officials restricted the use of water from Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs for farming activity this year due to lack of adequate  water.

“We shall release more water from Somasila project to Kandaleru dam as per the storage. Now, we have been releasing 4,000 cusecs to Kandaleru dam,” said Nagooraiah, SE of Somasila Project.  Farmers, especially in upland mandals such as Udayagiri, Seetharamapuram, Marripadu, Varikuntapadu and Duttalur, have been facing severe troubles due to drought conditions in their area.

Owing to poor water reserves in the Somasila project, farmers raised crops only in 33,886 hectares as against 71,668 hectares.

