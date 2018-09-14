NBW warrant by Maharashtra court a political ploy by BJP, Modi couldn't digest UN invitation to Naidu: TDP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the Non Bailable Warrant(NBW) issued by a Maharashtra court against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leaders on Friday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing government agencies for

political gains.

Senior TDP leader E Peddi Reddy speaking to media, said that his leader N Chandrababu Naidu would be delivering a talk on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in the US on September 24, and attempts are being made to thwart the same.

Telangana TDP president L Ramana submitted a representation to the state Chief Secretary on the issue. Former Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao also accused the BJP-led central government of abuse of

power and misuse of government agencies against the TDP.

Reddy said, "Looking at the timing and under the circumstances in which the warrant has been issued after eight years of the incident occurring, people have doubts that this is a conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He could not digest the fact that a Chief Minister has been invited by the United Nations to speak in the General Assembly, whereas he has not been invited."

The UN has invited Naidu to speak on the title 'Financing Sustainable Agriculture: Global Challenges and Opportunities' on September 24, on the sidelines of UN General AAssembly in New York.

The court order dated July 5 was issued by the Dharmabad court in Nanded district against Naidu and 15 others.

The case dates back to 2010 when Naidu, the then leader of Opposition in United Andhra Pradesh had tried to visit the Babli project in Maharashtra, across the river Godavari to protest against it but was

arrested by the police.

Reddy added, "The warrant, which directs that Naidu and other accused persons should be arrested and produced in the court by September 21. The date was also changed from August 16 to September 21. This clearly shows that the court has been misused to ensure that Naidu's schedule should be disturbed and he should not be able to speak at the UN General Assembly meeting."

He also said that the NBW by Dharmabad court is a conspiracy by BJP to affect the political fortunes of TDP and Congress coalition in Telangana through this move.

Reddy further said, "It was in June 2010 when we were stopped by the Maharashtra police from visiting the Babli project site. We were lathicharged, locked up in a poultry farm for five days and were thrashed

by the police in Aurangabad. After that when the Maharashtra police dropped us back at midnight in Hyderabad, they told us there is no case filed against us. How did the case come up suddenly after eight

years now?"

He further said, "We are not afraid of the Non Bailable Warrant. We respect the court and will submit our reply to the notice."