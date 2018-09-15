Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Ask Maharashtra to drop cases against Chandrababu Naidu’

This is nothing but a conspiracy by both BJP and TRS and an example of vindictive politics.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A delegation of TTDP, led by its president L Ramana, submitted a memorandum to the state chief secretary here on Friday urging him to speak to his Maharashtra counterpart for lifting of the cases registered against Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.  As chief secretary SK Joshi was on leave, the TTDP handed over the letter to the OSD at the Secretariat. 

The Dharmabad local court in Maharashtra issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) to Naidu and 15 others for protesting against the construction of Babhali irrigation project on the Godavari which proved detrimental to Sriramsagar project (SRSP) in Telangana. Naidu, along with scores of TDP leaders, staged the protest in Maharashtra in July 2010. Protesting against issuance of NBW by the Maharashtra court against Naidu other leaders, the TTDP requested the Telangana government to speak to the Maharashtra government because Naidu had participated in the agitation to protect the interests of TS. “But, suddenly after eight years, an NBW was issued against Naidu at a time when the AP chief minister is scheduled to speak at the United Nations on September 23.

This is nothing but a conspiracy by both BJP and TRS and an example of vindictive politics. Apaddharma CM KCR is not available to us and behaves like adharma CM. That is why we have requested the chief secretary to respond on the NBW issue. The cases were intended to trouble Naidu. Because of TDP’s agitation, Babhali and 17 other illegal projects on Godavari river became known to the public,” the TDP leaders claimed.

Comments

