CM Chandrababu Naidu trying to gain publicity out of court summons: YSRC MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the publicity mania of Chandrababu Naidu has always been at its peak, YSR Congress has said that he has been trying to gain publicity out of court summons that have come as part of natural judicial proceedings.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, party MLA G Srikanth Reddy said, “Court issuing notice under non-bailable sections for failing to respond to earlier notices is a common judicial proceeding, but Chandrababu Naidu is trying to blow it out of proportion.”According to him, the warrant issued by Dharmabad court comes in the wake of the petition filed against Naidu and his associates for protesting against the construction of Babli dam in Maharashtra in 2010. Naidu did not respond to earlier notices and the fresh one was issued by the court summoning him.

Reddy sought to know as to why the spouse of Maharashtra minister on the TTD Board is being continued, despite TDP pulling out of the NDA coalition. “What makes him retain the spouse of Maharashtra minister on TTD Board is beyond comprehension,” he said.