Lack of IT professionals in AP a cause for worry for government

Though Vijayawada city represents a IT hub with many companies setting up offices here, the city is facing a shortage of sufficient manpower to work in the companies. 

Published: 15th September 2018 06:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though Vijayawada city represents a IT hub with many companies setting up offices here, the city is facing a shortage of sufficient manpower to work in the companies. As on date more than 10 companies, with a collective strength of 1,590 employees, are working in Medha IT park and NRT Tech park. More than 16 companies, employing around 600 employees, are housed in these parks. 

With many going to Hyderabad to get IT jobs and a majority of students heading for Bengaluru and Chennai and other cities as compared to Vijayawada and Amaravati, government officials are having a hard time in supplying the skilled personnel to work in IT companies of the State. Though thousands of students are passing out from colleges every year, it is a hard to find 500 students interested in the sector. 

