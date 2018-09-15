TDP resorting to drama: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has refuted the allegations made by TDP that the non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and 15 others was done at the Centre’s behest. He alleged that the TDP supremo was using the opportunity to gain sympathy for political benefits.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the BJP State chief said, “The case in which the Dharmabad court served the NBWs has been going on since 2013. Since neither Naidu nor the 15 others attended the last 22 court hearings, it is natural for the court to issue a warrant. But the ruling TDP is trying to gain sympathy by making allegations against the BJP.”

He also observed that the accused last attended the court — or a lawyer made a representation in their favour — on February 26, 2016. BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge D Purandeswari slammed the yellow brigade for twisting the facts. “Someone from Maharashtra have sought the status of the case, to which the magistrate of the Dharmabad court issued a warrant. How is this an act of vendetta by the Centre? Law has taken its own course, and the BJP is in no way related to it,” she clarified.

Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao also lambasted the TDP for pointing fingers at the Centre. “The TDP knew well that the NBWs (which would be issued for not attending the hearings) were about to be served. That is why it started a propaganda a week earlier,” speaking to the reporters in New Delhi.