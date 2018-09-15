Training for RTC drivers to avoid mishaps

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To reduce road accidents that occur due to negligence of bus drivers, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials are conducting special training sessions for drivers. The special training sessions will be conducted at RTC House on September 18.

In a press release, APSRTC executive director (operations) G Jaya Rao said all the drivers who attend the training session will be sent for intensive training in various areas for tackling pressure while driving, ground level issues and others. Corporation MD and vice-chairperson N V Surendra Babu reviewed cases of fatal accidents reported in August.