Yuva Nestham scheme a boon for jobless: CM Chandrababu Naidu

According to an estimate, over 10 lakh unemployed youth in the State will benefit from the scheme

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the web portal www.yuvanestham.ap.gov.in of the much-awaited Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham scheme in the Grievance Hall at his residence in Undavalli near here on Friday. The eligible unemployed youth can enrol their names to get a dole of `1,000 per month from October 2 under the scheme.

According to an estimate, over 10 lakh unemployed youth in the State will benefit from the scheme.Asserting that Yuva Nestham will be a historic scheme, he said the State government has evolved it for the benefit of unemployed youth after a thorough study as several States did not succeed in its implementation in the past.  Naidu, however, said the beneficiaries of the scheme should not be satisfied with `1,000 dole to be given by the government and explore new employment avenues for a bright career.

Stating that the scheme is aimed at benefiting the unemployed in all aspects, he said the government brought convergence, including skill development, self-employment and apprenticeship for youth empowerment. By launching a job portal, the State government will help youth in training and placement. 

All the benefits of Yuva Nestham, except unemployment dole, will be provided to others who are not eligible for the scheme. Youngsters in the age group of 20 to 30 should be brought under a single platform. Youth are succeeding in IT sector as they are well versed in both English and Mathematics, he said.
Naidu said universities should set up data bank of both graduates and post-graduates and concentrate on both education and placement. AP youth are getting highest per capita income in Silicon Valley, he said.
Stating that the Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham scheme will provide a platform for youth empowerment, the Chief Minister advised them to focus on innovation for better career prospects. 

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh said over 10 lakh unemployed youth will be benefited by the Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham scheme. He said Yuva Nestham will emerge as an ideal scheme in the country for youth empowerment. 

Apart from providing a monthly dole of `1,000, the scheme is aimed at providing skill development, self-employment opportunities and apprenticeship to youth through tie-up with various industries, he said.
The scheme for the unemployed was launched in 10 States in the country earlier. It was wound up in 4 States. At present, the scheme is being implemented in 6 States for a limited number of beneficiaries with a meagre monthly allowance of `500. The State government which came up with the scheme after a thorough study by a group of ministers, has to spend `1,200 crore for its implementation per annum, he said.

