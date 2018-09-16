Cops face prosecution for fabricating confession

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspecting submission of fabricated confessional statement by the police for securing the conviction of an accused in a murder case, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has recently directed the Registrar (Judicial) to file a complaint before the jurisdictional court i.e. Additional sessions judge, Krishna, at Machilipatnam for prosecuting Jaggayyapeta CI KNV Jaya Kumar, Avanigadda (incharge) CI P Somasekhar, Village Revenue Officer of Parrachivara village in Nagayalanka mandal, Y Venkata Ramana Raju and Nagayalanka former MPP B Jayaprakash.

The bench acquitted the accused of the charge for the offence punishable under Section 302 IPC.

The bench comprising Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad passed this order in suo motu proceedings initiated by a criminal appeal by the sole convict, B Venkatramaiah, against Justice Krishna’s order of sentencing him to life imprisonment. In June, the bench, while acquitting the accused, held that the confessional statement was fabricated by the police.

“Instances of this nature have been proliferating and due to lenience being shown by the Courts, the investigating agencies have been emboldened to create such documents. We are of the prima facie opinion that the four persons (proposed accused) committed perjury punishable under Section 195 IPC (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of the accused)”, the bench observed.After hearing the counsels appearing for the said four accused, the bench said that there was no reason to drop the action for prosecution.