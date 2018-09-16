Home States Andhra Pradesh

In a first, Guntur Municipal Corporation using drone to hunt mosquitoes

In a first-of-its-kind step in the State, the Guntur civic body has started using a drone that sprays liquid solutions to kill mosquitoes.

Published: 16th September 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

The drone in operation at Vijayasanthi Nagar in Guntur on Saturday

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a first-of-its-kind step in the State, the Guntur civic body has started using a drone that sprays liquid solutions to kill mosquitoes. The measure, taken up as a pilot project in the city, is being implemented in association with Value Thought IT Solutions.In a programme held here on Saturday, representatives of the firm displayed the functioning of the drone to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials. “Drones such as this will play a crucial part in the war against mosquitoes,” they said.

GMC Deputy Commissioner M Srinivasa Rao, who observed the drone while in operation at Vijayasanthi Nagar, directed the public health department officials to submit a report on its effectiveness and details of areas troubled with mosquito breeding where the equipment can be put to use. 

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said that the remote-controlled pilotless aircraft can carry 10 litres of liquid solution that can be sprayed in areas with stagnant water. “The drone can reach places and spray the solution where workers cannot. It will be vital in controlling mosquito menace in the city,” he said, adding that the civic body is taking help of technology as part of it measure to curb viral fevers. The GMC will submit a report to the government after using the drone in all the identified areas in Guntur, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation drone mosquitoes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi