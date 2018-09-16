In a first, Guntur Municipal Corporation using drone to hunt mosquitoes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a first-of-its-kind step in the State, the Guntur civic body has started using a drone that sprays liquid solutions to kill mosquitoes. The measure, taken up as a pilot project in the city, is being implemented in association with Value Thought IT Solutions.In a programme held here on Saturday, representatives of the firm displayed the functioning of the drone to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials. “Drones such as this will play a crucial part in the war against mosquitoes,” they said.

GMC Deputy Commissioner M Srinivasa Rao, who observed the drone while in operation at Vijayasanthi Nagar, directed the public health department officials to submit a report on its effectiveness and details of areas troubled with mosquito breeding where the equipment can be put to use.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said that the remote-controlled pilotless aircraft can carry 10 litres of liquid solution that can be sprayed in areas with stagnant water. “The drone can reach places and spray the solution where workers cannot. It will be vital in controlling mosquito menace in the city,” he said, adding that the civic body is taking help of technology as part of it measure to curb viral fevers. The GMC will submit a report to the government after using the drone in all the identified areas in Guntur, he added.