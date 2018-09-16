‘Varsities should produce next generation technology innovators’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Prof Balram Bhargava opined that there were two major areas in the field of medicine, which needed to be focused. While one is of uniform health coverage programmes like Ayushman Bharath and the other is emergency medicine systems.

Balram said that in order to successfully implement government programmes like the Ayushman Bharat (National Health Protection Mission), the country needed innovations in medical devices, for which universities must concentrate on the next generation of medical technology innovators who will in turn focus on invention and early stage development of low cost new medical technologies for the Indian population. He was delivering the 9th Annual Convocation address of GITAM Deemed to be University here on Saturday.

The GITAM Deemed to be University presented Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (DSc.) to Prof Balram Bhargava and Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (DLit.) to noted Telugu writer Peri Ravi Kumar.

Bhargava said that he keeps asking public, especially the youngsters, a question, what did India achieve or in which field the country had succeeded after Independence. He said that many have replied that it was IT & mobile Industry, cricket, Science, Space and Nuclear programmes. But many did not know that India had done exceptionally well in Green Revolution, white revolution and health care. Balram said that there was severe shortage of foodgrains 70 years ago. There is surplus foodgrain production now.