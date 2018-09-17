BJP shielding corrupt, troubling innocent: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after BJP national president Amit Shah clarified that his party was not behind the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP supremo alleged that the BJP was deliberately trying to mount pressure on him. He also lambasted the saffron party for helping bank defaulters escape from the country.

On one hand, the BJP helps bank defaulters escape from India and protect those involved in corruption, while on the other, it is trying to trouble those who fight for a public cause by bringing up old cases, he alleged.

It maybe recalled that last week, a magistrate of Dharmabad court in Maharashtra had issued a NBW against Naidu and 15 others in connection with a TDP protest against Babli project in 2010. “I have staged the protest to protect North Telangana from turning into a desert as Babli project was constructed within the geographical limits of Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP). Not just in the case of Babli project, I also fought against the construction of Almatti Dam,” the TDP chief said.

Earlier, he inaugurated Kondaveeti Vagu Flood Water Pumping Scheme, commissioned to divert flash floods from inundating Amaravati, at Undavalli here on Sunday.

Water gushes out of Kondaveeti Vagu flood water pumping scheme at Undavalli on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

Naidu said, “Twelve irrigation projects have been inaugurated so far and another 45 will be inaugurated before the May elections. In all, 57 irrigation projects will be completed in five years. No other government in the country has done so much. We are spending `58,000 crore, despite being a cash-strapped State, on improving our water resources. In my entire political career, never have I focussed on one particular department like I am doing now,” the Chief Minister said.

Naidu criticised the YSRC for alleging that the Amaravati would be inundated in flash floods. He said that the Kondaveeti Vagu Scheme was commissioned after taking the flood projections of the next 100 years. The scheme would pump 5,000 cusecs of flood water into Prakasam Barrage, while 4,000 cusecs more would be diverted into Krishna Delta West Canal. “Another 5,200 cusecs will be channelled into Vykuntapuram Barrage, once it is ready. We will also inaugurate another pumping scheme to divert 7,200 cusecs of water at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore,” he said.

The scheme was built by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd in 18 months. The project has 16 pumps with each pump diverting 350 cusecs of water. Naidu appreciated the firm’s director CH Subbaiah and project manager Amabajagan for completing the Kondaveeti Vagu scheme on time.