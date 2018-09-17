Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government eyes USD 240-billion electronics industry in Andhra Pradesh

Minister for IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh has said the State government aims to have electronic manufacturing industry worth USD 240 billion in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 17th September 2018

Lokesh interacts with China Telugu Association members in Beijing on Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh has said the State government aims to have electronic manufacturing industry worth $240 billion in Andhra Pradesh. He said the State government was taking steps for achieving the target by creating a robust ecosystem to invest in AP.

Lokesh, on the first day of his six-day visit to China on Sunday, interacted with China Telugu Association members in Beijing, and pitched AP as the potential investment destination. “According to the projections, India will be a $480 billion market for electronic goods in the coming years. Our target is to manufacture at least half of the electronic products sold in India,” the minister observed.

He also appealed to the Telugu diaspora to promote Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination to the companies they are working in. “You are the brand ambassadors of our State,” he said.

From Tuesday, the IT minister will participate in the World Economic Forum’s three-day annual meeting. He will participate in 11 plenary sessions and meet the heads of electronics manufacturing firms including OnePlus, Xiaomi and others.

