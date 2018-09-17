Left thanks people for Garjana ‘success’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI and CPM state secretaries K Ramakrishna and P Madhu on Sunday thanked people for making Maha Garjana on Saturday a “grand success”.

In a joint press statement, both the leaders said from early hours of the day, people from across the State had come to Vijayawada to attend the meeting on their own expense. They thanked people of Vijayawada, party cadre, supporters, railway, municipal and police departments for their cooperation.

As there was no proper venue, the meeting was organized on BRTS road. For about one kilometre on the road, the traffic was restricted during major part of the day. They said they would organise more such meetings across the State to garner public support for the political alternative and expose the “misrule” of Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chandrababu Naidu in the State.

Ramakrishna extended support to ‘Chalo Assembly’ agitation by employees and teachers on September 18 in protest against the Contributory Pension Scheme. He said due to CPS, 1.86 lakh employees and retired employees will suffer. The government should withdraw the scheme with immediate effect, he demanded.