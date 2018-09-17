Lord Malayappa rides Kalpavriksha Vahanam

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Thousands of devotees witnessed the procession of ‘Kalpavriksha Vahanam’ organised on Sunday on the fourth day of the Brahmotsavams. The processional deity, Lord Malayappa Swamy, flanked on either side by His two divine consorts, was carried in a grand procession around the mada streets of the hill temple atop the golden ‘Kalpavriksha (Tree of boons) Vahanam’.

It is widely believed that all the wishes of the devotees shall be fulfilled by just praying to the Lord while on the ‘vahanam.’ According to mythology, the celestial tree — Kalpavriksha — is a divine component that had surfaced during the churning of the milky ocean (Ksheera Sagaram) even before the inception of the universe.

The evening witnessed a traditional reception being accorded to the sacred garlands that reached the town from the temple of Goddess Andal at Srivilliputtur in Tamil Nadu.

The authorities received the garlands which shall be adorned to the deity on Monday on the occasion of the auspicious Garuda Seva and took them in a grand procession along the thoroughfares of the sacred shrine before finally handing them over to the chief priest inside the hill temple.

The event was marked by dance and bhajans by cultural troupes that added to the spiritual fervour.

The team of Sri Vaishnavite scholars reciting ‘Nalayira Divya Prabandham’ was led by Temple pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar.

The day came to an end with the procession of ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam’ in the night.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD Board members Meda Ramakrishna Reddy and Sudha Narayanamurthy and special invitee in the TTD Board K Raghavendra Rao, Tirumala Joint Executive Officer KS Srinivasa Raju and a large number of devotees took part in the mega event.

All set for Garuda Seva

Tirupati: Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju has said that arrangements are in place for Garuda Seva to be held on Monday evening. Speaking to the media, the JEO said that the galleries in four Mada streets will accommodate two lakh devotees. “We have set up separate entry and exit points in north, south, east and west Mada streets,” he added. FACAO Balaji will monitor arrangements at Mada streets. Officials of Engineering, Vigilance and Health depts are taking steps to meet Garuda Seva rush.

Garlands from Srivilliputtur

