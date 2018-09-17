Home States Andhra Pradesh

Property dispute: Relatives kill man in Guntur, cover it up as road mishap

The body has been handed over to relatives after postmortem in Gujarala area hospital.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Murder case, portrayed as a road accident, at Tummalachervu of Piduguralla Mandal of Guntur district has come to light after the wife of the deceased lodged a complaint with the local police station expressing suspicion over the incident. Banka Mukkanti (38) was found dead on a road at Tummallacheruvu late on Saturday. He died on the spot after being run over by a car, police said. After receiving a complaint from Mukkanti’s wife, the police initiated an investigation and found that a murder conspiracy was hatched to kill him.

Piduguralla Circle Inspector M Subba Rao said his relatives Gade Sivasankara Rao, Gade Sabbaiah, Gade Ramaraju and others were involved in the murder case. Because of property disputes with Mukkanti, the two parties had earlier lodged police complaints against each other. Later, they tried to resolve the issue among themselves with guidance from local elders, but failed. As such, the suspects hatched a plan to kill Mukkanti. When Mukkanti was on his way to his house in Tummallacheruvu, they ran a car over him, killing him on the instant.

Later, they discarded the body on a roadside and tried to guise the case as a mere road accident. During the investigation, the police found out that car used to kill Mukkanti is registered to Sivasankar Rao, who is one of the suspects. The vehicle has been recovered. A special team has been formed to nab the suspects who are on the run. The body has been handed over to relatives after postmortem in Gujarala area hospital.

