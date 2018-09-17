Rahul Gandhi’s meeting in Kurnool tomorrow

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The stage is set for the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to AP as AICC president. He will address a public meeting in Kurnool on September 18 and interact with students and farmers.

APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy along with senior leaders including AICC secretary Meiyappan, former union minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy and former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Sunday inspected arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s visit. Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the visit. SPG force will be deployed for the public meeting at STBC College Grounds. This is Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to Kurnool. He had participated in a public meeting along with mother Sonia Gandhi at the same venue in 1998 as part of the 1999 general election campaign.

Meanwhile, political circles are abuzz that a clear picture of political alliances for next general elections in both Telugu States might emerge during the Congress president’s visit to the State. “The Congress president will not only expose the failures of TDP and BJP regime but also highlight the Congress plans to bring in a change. Unlike in the past, we will not focus on mobilising a large number of people for the public meeting. Instead, we are organising interactive meetings wherein Rahul Gandhi can deliver a specific message to select groups such as students and farmers,” Raghuveera Reddy said.

The PCC chief said Rahul would dwell upon various issues including special category status and “injustice” done to the State by the Centre by not implementing provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. The Congress is preparing a comprehensive plan for the development of AP and Rahul Gandhi is likely to elaborate on it. Rahul will also raise other issues such as farmer suicides, unemployment and Rafale ‘scam’. He said Rahul Gandhi’s visit has rejuvenated the party and cadre were working hard to bring the party back to power in the next elections.

Cong chief’s itinerary

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at APSP 2nd battalion ground in Kurnool at 12.15 pm on Tuesday. He will visit the residence of former chief minister the late Damodaram Sanjeevaiah at Pedapadu village

He will interact with students at Byreddy Convention Centre in the city from 1.00pm to 1.40 pm.

Later, he will interact with farmers at Kisan Ghat

The Congress chief will visit the residence of former union minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy

He will reach STBC college ground at 3.20pm and address public meeting after garlanding Babu Jagjivan Ram’s statue en route