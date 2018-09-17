Home States Andhra Pradesh

Roti fete at Bara Shaheed Dargah from September 21

All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the five-day annual roti festival from September 21 to 25.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the five-day annual roti festival from September 21 to 25. Officials have taken up development works at a cost of `70 lakh at Bara Shaheed Dargah.

The civic authorities have laid CC roads, footpaths and installed CCTV cameras near dargah. It may be mentioned that the State government had declared Rottela Panduga (Festival of rotis) as an official festival in August 2015. Devotees from across the country visit Bara Shaheed Dargah every year to take part in the roti festival.

The uniqueness of the roti festival is that devotees exchange rotis seeking fulfilment of wishes like marriage, job, studies, career growth among others. Some of the devotees leave behind home-made rotis at the dargah as thanksgiving for fulfilment of their previous wishes.

“We visit Bara Shaheed Dargah every year. We have been exchanging rotis at Swarnala Cheruvu for the last two years. Last year, I had received ‘Arogya’ roti as I was suffering from illness. Now, my health condition has improved,” said K Vijayalakshmi, a devotee from Kanigiri in Prakasam district. Municipal Administration Minister Dr. P Narayana has been monitoring the arrangements at the Bara Shaheed Dargah.

Officials of engineering, town planning, police, revenue and sanitation departments are leaving no stone unturned to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. “We have been making elaborate arrangements for the roti festival this year. We have prepared plans for the construction of permanent roof at the Eidgah grounds on the dargah premises to enable devotees to offer prayers,” said Mayor Sk Abdul Aziz.

Rotis on sale
Devotees, who cannot bring home-made rotis, can purchase rotis or bread slices from the stalls set up near dargah
Police personnel would be deployed to control crowd and divert traffic during the five-day festival

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  