Roti fete at Bara Shaheed Dargah from September 21

By Express News Service

NELLORE: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the five-day annual roti festival from September 21 to 25. Officials have taken up development works at a cost of `70 lakh at Bara Shaheed Dargah.

The civic authorities have laid CC roads, footpaths and installed CCTV cameras near dargah. It may be mentioned that the State government had declared Rottela Panduga (Festival of rotis) as an official festival in August 2015. Devotees from across the country visit Bara Shaheed Dargah every year to take part in the roti festival.

The uniqueness of the roti festival is that devotees exchange rotis seeking fulfilment of wishes like marriage, job, studies, career growth among others. Some of the devotees leave behind home-made rotis at the dargah as thanksgiving for fulfilment of their previous wishes.

“We visit Bara Shaheed Dargah every year. We have been exchanging rotis at Swarnala Cheruvu for the last two years. Last year, I had received ‘Arogya’ roti as I was suffering from illness. Now, my health condition has improved,” said K Vijayalakshmi, a devotee from Kanigiri in Prakasam district. Municipal Administration Minister Dr. P Narayana has been monitoring the arrangements at the Bara Shaheed Dargah.

Officials of engineering, town planning, police, revenue and sanitation departments are leaving no stone unturned to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. “We have been making elaborate arrangements for the roti festival this year. We have prepared plans for the construction of permanent roof at the Eidgah grounds on the dargah premises to enable devotees to offer prayers,” said Mayor Sk Abdul Aziz.

Rotis on sale

Devotees, who cannot bring home-made rotis, can purchase rotis or bread slices from the stalls set up near dargah

Police personnel would be deployed to control crowd and divert traffic during the five-day festival