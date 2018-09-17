Snakebite cases on the rise in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Snakebite cases continue to be on the rise in Krishna district. Recently, two children sleeping in their house in Avanigadda region were bitten by snakes and are undergoing treatment. The district administration is planning to increase the number of medical teams in the district and conduct awareness programmes.

To bring down the number of snakebite cases, the district administration has appointed more than 100 teams comprising health department and forest department officials. The departments have decided to increase the number of teams in a bid to create public awareness and prevent snakebites inside houses and offices.

Till date, 2,300 snakebite cases have been registered in the district this year. Everyday, 10 to 15 people from Avanigadda and Gannavaram regions are falling prey to snakebites. However, speaking to TNIE, district epidemiologist T Nageswara Rao said that the snakebite cases in Avanigadda region have decreased as compared to the previous month and last year. “There has been a noticeable fall in snakebite cases after rains decreased. Earlier there used to be more than 25 snakebites a day, but now they have reduced to less than 10. But they need to be brought further down and that is why we are planning to increase medical teams and awareness programmes across the district.”

Meanwhile, District Collector B Lakshmikantham said, “Though snakebite cases have come down, the medical teams have been directed to stay put in the same region for some more days until the situation improves. We also want to increase the medical and non-medical teams to create awareness among public. Compared to last year, this year the snakebite cases have increased. Only in Avanigadda region have they decreased as compared to previous year.”