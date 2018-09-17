Home States Andhra Pradesh

Study Japanese, French in model schools across Andhra Pradesh soon

The School Education department is planning to introduce foreign languages such as Japanese, French and Spanish, in government schools across the State.

Published: 17th September 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education department is planning to introduce foreign languages such as Japanese, French and Spanish, in government schools across the State. The initiative is likely to take off from the next academic year. Under the first phase, one foreign language will be taught to students of State model schools and selected KGBVs and municipal schools.

There are over 156 model schools and 350 KGBV’s in the State. Also there are more than 2,500 municipal schools in the State. Of these, the initiative will be implemented in model schools and selected KGBVs and civic schools.

Education department officials are planning to start this initiative to teach the students a new language, which can serve as an added advantage to them at the time of applying for jobs.

Speaking to Express on condition of anonymity, a senior official said, “Introducing a foreign language for the school students is still in the proposal stage. Once the proposal is approved by the minister, we will implement it from next academic year. The foreign language will not be a part of the curriculum. It will be just an add-on subject, which will be taught to the students depending on their interest.”

Not just in school education, the officials also wanted to include foreign language in Intermediate education as an add-on subject.

“Learning a new language is always an advantage and the students will enjoy learning it. One can become a translator or a freelancer or work as part-time or full-time teachers,” said Md Mastan, a model school teacher. Meanwhile, the department officials are discussing over appointing language tutors, whether to get them from abroad, utilise the services of trained teachers or rope in NGOs, who are familiar with the language.

