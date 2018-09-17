Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three-year-old elephant electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh

A herd of seven elephants went into the reserve forest area in Komarada mandal after the death of the young elephant.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:52 AM

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 3-year-old elephant was electrocuted after it came in contact with an electrical transformer situated in the fields between Artam and Gunanapuram villages of Komarada mandal in the small hours of Sunday.

The incident came to light after villagers informed the police as well as forest officials. According to Vizianagaram DFO G Laxman, the elephant came in contact with the electrical transformer while searching for food along with the herd in the fields belonging to Karanam Pakeeru Naidu near Artam village.

A herd of seven elephants went into the reserve forest area in Komarada mandal after the death of the young elephant. After the post-mortem examination, the carcass of the elephant was cremated. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the herd entered Vizianagaram district one week ago after it had spent more than oneand- a-half years within the forests of Srikakulam.

