Victims of Abhaya Gold scam to stage mass hunger strike

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that State government repay their deposits in Abhaya Gold Infotech India Private Limited, Abhaya Gold customers and Agents’ Welfare Association has decided to organise a mass hunger strike on September 18.

The association members said that the State government has failed to give justice to the customers and agents.

Association president Kuna Srinivasa Rao said the company had collected `174 crore from over four lakh customers in AP and Telangana. “Similar to CID auctioning the properties of AgriGold, the government should auction the properties of Abhaya Gold and give back the money of depositors. After the group cheated its depositors, 76 people have committed suicide,” he said.