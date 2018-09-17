World beach volleyball tournament at Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam will host the first-ever Federation International De Volleyball (FIVB), a beach Volleyball World Tour event, at RK Beach from January 17 to 20.

Kolkata-based Leisure Sports Management is the promoter of the event, while FIVB and Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association (APVA) will extend their technical support for the event.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, President of Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association (APVA) and Visakhapatnam MLA (West) PGVR Naidu said the four-day beach volleyball will see the participation of 56 leading teams, 28 each in men’s and women’s section from all over the world. The coastal city hosted volleyball world championship in the year 2005 and many other events successfully.