Home States Andhra Pradesh

Illegal gravel mining in Vykuntapuram village alleged

They said that the illegal mining is going on even during night by using JCB machines and relevant photographs have been submitted to the officials for further action.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Alleged illegal mining of gravel near Krunchagiri mountain | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demanding illegal mining of gravel be stopped in Vykuntapuram village of Amaravathi mandal, people represented the same to Joint Collector A Md Imtiyaz on Monday during the Mee Kosam programme in Guntur.

Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd Chairperson Jasti Veeranjaneyulu and others said a complaint has been lodged with revenue officials of Amaravati that gravel is being dug without permission, but to no avail.  They demanded illegal mining be stopped near Krunchagiri mountain, where an ancient temple is located. 

They said that the illegal mining is going on even during night by using JCB machines and relevant photographs have been submitted to the officials for further action.

As the government will start the lift irrigation project for interlinking of Godavari and Penna rivers at Vykuntapuram, Veeranjaneyulu urged the officials concerned to take action against illegal mining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo