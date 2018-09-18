Illegal gravel mining in Vykuntapuram village alleged

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demanding illegal mining of gravel be stopped in Vykuntapuram village of Amaravathi mandal, people represented the same to Joint Collector A Md Imtiyaz on Monday during the Mee Kosam programme in Guntur.

Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd Chairperson Jasti Veeranjaneyulu and others said a complaint has been lodged with revenue officials of Amaravati that gravel is being dug without permission, but to no avail. They demanded illegal mining be stopped near Krunchagiri mountain, where an ancient temple is located.

They said that the illegal mining is going on even during night by using JCB machines and relevant photographs have been submitted to the officials for further action.

As the government will start the lift irrigation project for interlinking of Godavari and Penna rivers at Vykuntapuram, Veeranjaneyulu urged the officials concerned to take action against illegal mining.