Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lord dons Mohini avatar, sea of humanity for Garuda Seva at Tirumala

It was a sea of devotees at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Seva on Monday.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: It was a sea of devotees at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Seva on Monday.Around two lakh devotees converged on the Four Mada streets of Srivari temple to witness the celestial procession of Lord Venkateswara atop Garuda Vahanam on the fifth day of the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavams. The event, considered one of the most important days of the nine-day festival, witnessed a sizeable gathering of devotees, waiting eagerly for a glimpse of the Lord on the vahanam.

However, compared to last year, the turnout of devotees was less. Three lakh visited the hill shrine to witness Garuda Seva last year. According to TTD officials, the reason could be that Brahmotsavams are being organised twice this year on account of Adhika Masam.

Devotees waiting to have a glimpse of Garuda Seva procession on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Monday; deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy in ‘Mohini Avataram’ is taken out in a palanquin | madhav k

As Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara will be held next month, which will coincide with Dasara holidays, many are expected to participate in Garuda Seva then. Usually, most of devotees’ turnout at Tirumala for Garuda Seva would be from Tirupati, but this year, with Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled next month, the devotees’ turnout from the town is less. The TTD made elaborate arrangements for Garuda Seva and provided food and water in the galleries itself. By 3 pm itself, nearly 1.5 lakh devotees were found seated in the galleries and by the time, Garuda Seva procession commenced at 7 pm, the number increased to two lakh.

Resplendent in rare ornaments, the processional deity Malayappa Swamy was taken out on Garuda Vahanam. Sitting majestically atop Garuda, considered first among his devotees, the Lord went around the Four Mada streets blessing the devotees. Earlier in the day, Lord Malayappa Swamy charmed the devotees in the enchanting Mohini Avataram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo