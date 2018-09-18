Lord dons Mohini avatar, sea of humanity for Garuda Seva at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: It was a sea of devotees at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Seva on Monday.Around two lakh devotees converged on the Four Mada streets of Srivari temple to witness the celestial procession of Lord Venkateswara atop Garuda Vahanam on the fifth day of the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavams. The event, considered one of the most important days of the nine-day festival, witnessed a sizeable gathering of devotees, waiting eagerly for a glimpse of the Lord on the vahanam.

However, compared to last year, the turnout of devotees was less. Three lakh visited the hill shrine to witness Garuda Seva last year. According to TTD officials, the reason could be that Brahmotsavams are being organised twice this year on account of Adhika Masam.

Devotees waiting to have a glimpse of Garuda Seva procession on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Monday; deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy in ‘Mohini Avataram’ is taken out in a palanquin | madhav k

As Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara will be held next month, which will coincide with Dasara holidays, many are expected to participate in Garuda Seva then. Usually, most of devotees’ turnout at Tirumala for Garuda Seva would be from Tirupati, but this year, with Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled next month, the devotees’ turnout from the town is less. The TTD made elaborate arrangements for Garuda Seva and provided food and water in the galleries itself. By 3 pm itself, nearly 1.5 lakh devotees were found seated in the galleries and by the time, Garuda Seva procession commenced at 7 pm, the number increased to two lakh.

Resplendent in rare ornaments, the processional deity Malayappa Swamy was taken out on Garuda Vahanam. Sitting majestically atop Garuda, considered first among his devotees, the Lord went around the Four Mada streets blessing the devotees. Earlier in the day, Lord Malayappa Swamy charmed the devotees in the enchanting Mohini Avataram.