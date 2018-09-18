Two die of suspected dengue in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State government claimed let up in dengue cases over the past few days, two persons, including a BTech final-year student, died due to suspected dengue in Krishna district on Monday.

In Marchinenipalem of Vatsavai mandal, Dharavat Venki (55) died due to suspected dengue at a hospital in the village on Monday, while Golla Rajitha (21)breathed her last at Andhra Hospitals, Gollapudi, the same day evening. She was undergoing treatment for viral fever.

According to official information, Rajitha was admitted to Andhra Hospitals four days ago with viral fever. The doctors after medical tests provided treatment to her, but to no avail. Rajitha was in the final year of EEE at Amrita Sai Engineering College near Kanchikacherla.

Speaking to TNIE, I Ramesh, DM&HO, Krishna district, said: “We haven’t received any information about the girl being tested positive for dengue and died subsequently. All we came to know is that the girl was suffering from fever for the past 10-12 days and was admitted to hospital and underwent treatment. Later, she was discharged after 2-3 days but, due to some health complications, was taken to an RMP, who gave her an injection. She developed complications after the treatment and went into shock. She was shifted to Andhra Hospitals where she died at 3 pm today.’’

The DM&HO said there has been no single dengue death in the district so far this year and there are only very few cases of dengue fever.In Krishna district, there have been some 27 confirmed dengue cases since January this year. However, there are a few deaths due to the viral fever, according to unofficial reports.

Medical and health officials said it was not confirmed that the man and the girl died of dengue.