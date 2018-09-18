Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two die of suspected dengue in Krishna district

Even as the State government claimed let up in dengue cases over the past few days, two persons, including a BTech final-year student, died due to suspected dengue in Krishna district on Monday.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue mosquito

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State government claimed let up in dengue cases over the past few days, two persons, including a BTech final-year student, died due to suspected dengue in Krishna district on Monday.
In Marchinenipalem of Vatsavai mandal, Dharavat Venki (55) died due to suspected dengue at a hospital in the village on Monday, while Golla Rajitha (21)breathed her last at Andhra Hospitals, Gollapudi, the same day evening. She was undergoing treatment for viral fever.

According to official information, Rajitha was admitted to Andhra Hospitals four days ago with viral fever. The doctors after  medical tests provided treatment to her, but to no avail. Rajitha was in the final year of EEE at Amrita Sai Engineering College near Kanchikacherla.

Speaking to TNIE, I Ramesh, DM&HO, Krishna district, said: “We haven’t received any information about the girl being tested positive for dengue and died subsequently. All we came to know is that the girl was suffering from fever for the past 10-12 days and was  admitted to hospital and underwent treatment. Later, she was discharged after 2-3 days but, due to some health complications, was taken to an RMP, who gave her an injection. She developed complications after the treatment and went into shock. She was shifted to Andhra Hospitals where she died at 3 pm today.’’

The DM&HO said there has been no single dengue death in the district so far this year and there are only very few cases of dengue fever.In Krishna district, there have been some 27 confirmed dengue cases since January this year. However, there are a few deaths due to the viral fever, according to unofficial reports.
Medical and health officials said it was not confirmed that the man and the girl died of dengue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo