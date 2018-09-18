Vakapalli rape case adjourned

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sensational Vakapalli gang-rape case was again adjourned to September 28 as the material evidence, which the Judge wanted the officials to produce in the court on Monday was not done.

It may be recalled that in the last hearing on August 23, special public prosecutor Sunkara Rajendra Prasad had filed a petition and also sent letters to the SP, DIG of Police, Visakhapatnam, ASP, CB-CID, seeking production of the case property, which included sarees, blouses, broken bangles of the women that were seized during their medical examination at the KGH on August 28, 2007. But at the hearing on Monday, it was learnt that CB-CID officials had submitted a letter to the Sessions Court, issued by the Director, Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL), Hyderabad, that the case property had been destroyed as per GO MS no. 1688 dated May 17, 1962 of the Health, Housing and Municipal Administration department.