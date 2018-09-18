Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress kick-starts outreach campaign

YSR Congress Party kicked off the one-month-long mass outreach campaign called ‘Ravali Jagan’ at all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State, on Monday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party kicked off the one-month-long mass outreach campaign called ‘Ravali Jagan’ at all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State, on Monday. All the 175 Assembly coordinators (ACs) across the State started visiting booths in their respective constituencies and conducted meetings.

According to YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the aim of the programme was to identify the problems of the people and also to make public failures of the TDP government and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. On the first day of the programme, after the booth-level meetings, the coordinators were involved in door-to-door campaign, followed by public meeting in the village. The coordinators will have to cover a minimum of two booths a day.

The coordinators, AC booth committee in-charge, mandal president, mandal booth committee in-charge, booth conveners and committee members were present in the booth committee meetings. The coordinators explained the electoral revision process and assigned 30 houses to each booth committee member. The YSRCP had constituted 20-member booth committees in the State. During the public address in the villages, the coordinators explained the benefits of “Nava Rathnalu” scheme and Jagan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra and spoke on local issues affecting the public in the area.

They also highlighted the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu government, including the failure in securing the special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, farm loan waiver, one job per household, housing to the poor, women safety in AP, rising crime rate and the rampant corruption in the State.

Addressing ‘Ravali Jagan’ launch at Panyam, State general secretary Katasani Ram Bhupal Reddy blasted Chandrababu Naidu for his utter failure to implement various promises made during the 2014 elections.
“Though four years have passed, Naidu failed to implement promises. People are not happy with Naidu’s rule as the schemes are not reaching the poor and eligible. It is only Jagan, who can do justice to the State. The Janmabhoomi panels are cheating the poor by not allotting the schemes to the eligible,” he said.

